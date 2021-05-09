As a long time teacher and principal for the North Bend School District, I would like to offer my wholehearted endorsement of Caryn Caswell Mickelson for the North Bend School Board. I initially recognized Caryn’s potential when she was in my 2nd grade classroom at Roosevelt Elementary School. As principal at Hillcrest Elementary, I again recognized her leadership abilities even at a young age.
Caryn is a lifelong resident who left for Oregon State University and returned home as a pharmacist to give back to her community. She is passing along her dedication and commitment to her son who is now a freshman at NBHS.
Caryn would be an excellent asset to the North Bend School District. Please join me and cast your ballot for Caryn.
Sally Prouty
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In