OK, so the library bond failed. Who would have thunk it?
When I read a quote from our mayor a week or so ago stating that he was confident the bond would pass, I laughed to myself. How out of touch he is with the regular working folk of this city couldn't have been sized up better in a single sentence. I don't know if 60% is considered a "super majority" or a "landslide," but I sincerely hope our leaders got the message and won't continue to nag us about this.
It's not the location, it's the money. If you need a new 9-1-1 center, then build it somewhere for a reasonable price and I bet it will get community support. Here is the irony of the whole debacle. Nowhere in the bond did I see any money for demolition of the old library. Why? Because they plan to sell it to a private entity, who will do the necessary work to make it safe with private money all while endeavoring to make a profit on the venture.
It's hard to drive around in this city currently without risking your wheels and tires on potholes, and these people are talking about a new library? Most working folk in Coos Bay don't drink micro brew or dine out at fine restaurants. How many is most you say? Check the bond failure ratio. And stop nagging us like a child in the store who wants a treat.
John Chaplin
Coos Bay
