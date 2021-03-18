I’ve been following our public servant Jeff Merkley’s Twitter feed for the last few weeks, and I thought I’d update you on a few things.
He’s bragging about receiving the endorsement of Black Lives Matter, yes the same group that caused such chaos in Portland and other metropolitan cities across this nation, the same organization that believes the family structure is a racist institution. Next, he applauded Biden’s move to close down the Keystone Pipeline, putting thousands of Americans out of work, and the very same day tweets that he is very proud of having received the endorsement of the AFL-CIO.
The next day, he’s talking about his work with Wyden to set aside 4,500 miles of rivers with the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act, locking up even more land to the detriment of local economies and jobs. More recently, he’s been tweeting about a “We the People Act.” This bill will remove any local control in all elections under the guise of eliminating voter repression. It will employ new and more intrusive federal rules regarding voter registration, vote roll purging, signature verification, polling site placement and vote deadlines. This bill, if passed, will cost local governments thousands of tax dollars to implement, and you can bet that Merkley along with the rest of Congress won’t include any money to comply with these regulations.
My biggest objection to this intrusion is that it replaces your responsibility as a voter with federal regulation, and if history is any indication, will lead to confusion and litigation. If you agree, take the time to contact your servant. Let him know that we the people do not appreciate this type of interference.
David Rose
Myrtle Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In