I want to tell you about Doyle Canning. She is running for Congress to represent Oregon in the fourth district, which is the district that Peter DeFazio is retiring from after a remarkable 36 years of public service.
Indivisible of North Curry County is endorsing Democrat Doyle Canning. Here’s why.
Doyle is a graduate of the University of Oregon School of Law. While there, she studied climate change and environmental law. She graduated third in her class and is a current member of the Oregon State Bar. She was recently a senior strategy advisor to Greenpeace, advocating for climate investments as part of President Biden’s Build Back Better plan. During the worst days of the pandemic, Doyle worked for United for Respect, a labor rights organization advocating in Congress for better working conditions for essential workers. Her resume is full of significant environmental jobs, but the main thing to remember is that Doyle has spent over 20 years as a community organizer, finding solutions to climate change, the need for affordable housing, and as an advocate for better working conditions.
Many politicians have not yet responded to the fact that climate change is here—now. That climate change demands immediate planning and action. Many liberals are not approaching the problem of climate change with the urgency and focus it demands. Doyle is.
Doyle has the passion, experience, and education to take on climate change. Doyle will work to bring in clean, renewable energy jobs to the Oregon Coast. She understands the value of our ports and our rivers. She understands that we need to stop subsidizing polluters.
Doyle says she wants to get progressive politics, which have been stalled by moderates in her party, back on the agenda.
In Congress, Doyle will fight for universal healthcare, reproductive rights, racial justice, abolishing all student debt, investing in rural Oregon, and truly affordable housing.
To make sure you are registered to the political party of your choice, go online to “Oregon Secretary of State,” “View Online Services,” and “Voting.” And on May 17, please vote for Doyle Canning for Congressional District 4.
Casey Folden
Port Orford
