As a matter of historical habit, I reflexively read t-shirts. When an ‘anti antifa’ t-shirt caught my eye, it didn’t take long to decipher the message.
Reading from left to right, the message was against something. Since ‘anti’ means against, or in opposition to and antifa stands for anti-fascism. Ok, antifa is against fascism.
Fascism is defined as “a far-right, authoritarian, ultra nationalist political ideology and movement.” Also, fascism “refers to a way of organizing society with an emphasis of autocratic government, dictatorial leadership and the suppression of the opposition.” Definitions from Wikipedia and Merriam-Webster, respectively.
So, the conclusion might just be that a wearer of the t-shirt would actually support far-right ideas (replacement theory), ultra-nationalism (Christian Nationalism and/or white supremacy), dictatorial leadership (refusal to comply with lawful subpoenas/support an insurrection), and suppression of the opposition (gerrymandering/voter suppression/unions). Yes, unions.
The t-shirt’s message was clear, ‘anti antifa’ was and is, a pro-fascism declaration. Somewhere Benito Mussolini is smiling. For the record, Wikipedia and Merriam-Webster both define him as the WWII Italian fascist dictator ally of Adolf Hitler.
