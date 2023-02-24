Thank you for displaying the updated Estuary plan maps at the community college. They were very interesting and educational. It was especially great to see the richness of the area for a wide range of aquatic species.
But I noticed something on a couple of the maps I found alarming. If you look at the tsunami impact map and the map for expected sea level rise by 2100 you can see that the airport is at an extremely vulnerable position in the event of a small to large tsunami and that the entire airport is expected to be under water by 2100. Given that a tsunami could happen at any time and that sea level rise is expected, what is the plan to protect or relocate the airport? It may not be safe to put up sea walls where planes are taking off and landing so relocation might be the best solution. Knowing that serving the golf resorts in Bandon has been the airport's priority perhaps there might be property on higher ground in that area suitable for relocation.
