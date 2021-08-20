Commissioner (Bob) Main should be ashamed of his stance on COVID-19 safety. Science has proved the vaccine is safe and very effective and mask do save lives. Instead, he continues to buck everything that can save lives. This is not what we need as a so-called elected leader of our county, and it is dangerous to the citizens health. What he’s doing is trying to stay popular with the no-vaxers.
Larry Burkhart
Coquille
