Visiting our dentist last week provoked contemplating uncomfortable realities.
Waiting for him to check my exam and cleaning status, I’d been left to observe my X-rays, displaying eight crowns.
“Pre-fluoridation,” I thought, being born in 1938. That led me to recall a film I think every high-schooler should see in civics class: “Dr. Strangelove, or How I learned to love the bomb.”
In 1963, director Stanley Kubrick and screenwriter Terry Southern brought us that cinematic parody. It featured an addled, anti-fluoridation, Air Force general (Sterling Hayden), starting the war to end all wars, enthusiastically interpreted by Chief of Staff (George C. Scott), and ex-Nazi scientist Strangelove (Peter Sellers), as implausibly “winnable..”
Their insanity is resisted by President Merkin Muffley (Sellers again!), trying to negotiate with the drunken Soviet dictator, but unlikely to forestall humanity’s ultimate doom.
Back then Koch Industries sponsored the Heritage Foundation, promoting voter disenfranchisement, and the John Birch Society, promulgating fluoridation hysteria.
Past is indeed prologue. We’ve experienced four years of metastasizing terror, our own slow-witted, mad president admitting in September 2020 he’d refuse to recognize a prospective election loss, effusively praising his genocidal, “smart, savvy” Russian counterpart, embracing his equally mad, morbidly obese, bad-haircut, nuked-up North Korean doppelganger dictator.
The lunacy has trickled down. The Kochs, now refusing to shut down their Russian manufacturing, promote disenfranchising minorities, gays, college students, even women coast-to-coast. Vaccines and masks have replaced fluoride as elements of their plot.
Republican leaders, even when recordings of their own words are played back for them, disclaim their objectives and tactics. Mitch McConnell, who has been packing our federal courts with Federalist Society incompetents for six years, interrogates a Supreme Court nominee about her opinion, demonstrably quite irrelevant, about court packing.
But the dishonesty has even permeated Democratic electoral candidates. A 2020 DeFazio opponent now praises him effusively for successfully unlocking Oregon coastal port improvement funding when she condemned him for it and even called him a supposed supporter of Trump’s “anti-immigration, white nationalist” policies just two years ago this month. She still has refused to provide evidence of her prior claims when I asked personally her and her campaign manager to do so in Florence a week ago.
Canning’s campaign features her holding a banner aloft proclaiming her opposition (which I shared) to Jordan Cove. She’s not seen in any other 473 group photos taken of protesters.
Frank Smith
Florence
