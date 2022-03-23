The Langlois Lions Club is hosting a benefit take-out only spaghetti feed and dessert sale on Saturday, April 9, from 4- 7 p.m. at the Lions Club house, 48136 Floras Lake Loop. This event will feature a serving of spaghetti, cole slaw and garlic bread for a suggested donation of $ 7. In addition, an assortment of desserts will be available and are to be priced separately. Please note: There is no seating in the club for dining in.
This spaghetti feed fundraiser will be our first in two years with proceeds dedicated to both our Pacific High School scholarship fund and to our general charitable programs. In the past, community members have always been so supportive of all of our fund raising efforts. We hope this neighborly effort continues despite the change in format for this year. Donations of one's favorite dessert may be dropped off at the Lions Club on April 9 before 3 p.m.
Thank you in advance for all your help in making this event a success.
For any questions, please contact Sandie at 541-655-0554
Deanna McDermott
Secretary Langlois Lions Club
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In