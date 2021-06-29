The City Council has chosen the most asinine and ridiculous site imaginable for the new library. The building of a new library is a terrible idea based solely on its lack of financial merit, but, that aside, please consider how horrible of an idea it is to build the library adjacent John Topit's Park.
For one, it already takes long enough to get down Newmark (seriously people, it shouldn't take you 30 seconds to get your car moving forward once the light turns green). The original site on Ocean Boulevard was abandoned (and a bunch of your tax dollars pissed away, mind you) due to traffic concerns.
The main reason, though, why the John Topit's park location is a horrific idea is that the area is completely overrun with homeless as it is. The new location is sure to be ground zero for criminals, drug addicts and the insane. Gee, that sure sounds like a great place to take our children, doesn't it? They may was well just build the entire library with a floor drain so it can be hosed down once the homeless are done making a mess of it.
When they ask for your money to build this library, vote "no." Make yourself heard. We don't need new library, we couldn't afford it if we did, and the location the council has chosen is absurd.
Franklin Balukas
Coos Bay
