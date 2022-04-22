Crystal Shoji is a professional land use planner and she knows whereof she speaks (Re: her letter to the editor April 15). She is opposed to the proposed relocation of the city Library and says that she cannot support its funding. I heartily agree, although I live 18 miles from town and have no vote in the matter. But the proposed move of the library to someplace three miles from the city center looks pretty stupid to an outsider like me. The SWOCC Library is already out there. The last thing that area needs is another one.
I have used the current Coos Bay City Library ever since it was built. I did much of my research there for five books of local history and as many journal articles. I have frequently arrived at the library in the morning and a dozen or more people are waiting for it to open. At closing time 15 or 20 people will be seen leaving. I don’t know how many people come and go through the day, but it is a very well used and excellent facility where it stands.
It needs to be in downtown and I urge the citizens of Coos Bay to vote no on the $30 million boondoggle that is proposed. Those of us from out of town who rely on the library will be grateful to you.
Lionel Youst
Allegay
