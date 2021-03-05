North Bend’s levy proposal is beyond preposterous. Let me get this straight: when 6-177 passed, we were told that the reduction in the water bill fee would mean that public safety staffing would be reduced. That’s what we voted for. In fact, that was the actual text on the ballot (and therefore, the city has illegally reneged on that; a lawsuit on that is perfectly in order, by the way). Well, last time I checked, we still have around-the-clock police coverage. Where did they find the money to keep 24/7 police coverage? Well, from your swimming pool, of course. So, the City Council voted to put a levy on the ballot to tax you (gee, it’s curious the levy will equate to about the same amount of money we voted to keep with the passing of 6-177, no?) “Don’t give us that money back? We’re closing your pool indefinitely, leaving another building to become completely neglected and blighted.”
So, this levy is going to fail, and it should.
North Bend Council and Mayor Engelke: We don’t trust you. You already defrauded us. Resigning in shame is about the most constructive thing you could do at this point. The city leadership spends half of its time throwing out empty platitudes, and the other half is spent devising new tax schemes. Enough of this, already.
Here’s how you keep your pool open. Hand five firefighters pink slips. Thank them for their service and wish them well. We cannot afford them. In case you weren’t aware, firefighters don’t do much of anything. As a retired paramedic, I can assure you of that. You wouldn’t guess it by the number of times they wash their trucks, but they sit around 99.9% of the time.
The pool, on the other hand, is not only a fun and affordable recreational facility, but it’s a lifesaving resource.
If you didn’t notice, there’s quite a bit of water around here. Maybe it would be nice if we had a place to teach our kids to swim, instead of paying a dozen firefighters to sit around all day?
Frank Cranston
North Bend
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In