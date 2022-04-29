Coos Bay is a beautiful town. It's a beautiful town, filled with wonderful people. And it saddens me to have witnessed the steady decline of the area, although I only moved here five years ago, I can still see the remaining vestiges of a once bright town behind the steady decay I see seeping in.
The loss of industry, the complacency of our city government, and the deepset apathy that's seemingly afflicted day-to-day people faced with a world that they've started to lose hope for, it's all played a factor in procedurally destroying the very soul of this amazing community. Even in periods of apparent stability, the tension, the suffering of everyday people, is palatable.
People have lost their jobs, their homes, their livelihoods over the years, all while a small group of people sit comfortably profiting off of the conditions that they've created, the very same conditions which continue to gut us economically and socially.
The businesses they own, that they have stakes in, are profiting, so they don't experience the struggle of working people. And meanwhile, those of us who struggle the most are at each others throats over every single disagreement, rather than attempting to build common ground along our shared interests.
We would sooner alienate each other over perceived insurmountable disagreements, rather than take a moment to speak with each other honestly about our perspectives and trying to figure out the source of our struggle. I do not benefit from fighting with my neighbor, I do not profit from tearing down my coworker, all that happens is the status quo gets maintained while we make ourselves miserable tearing each other to shreds. And for what?
Those of us in this community who actually feel economic downturn, see the housing crisis firsthand and experience the impact of wage stagnation most directly have nothing to gain from being at war with each other. We need change, and we cannot get that change until we're able to see past our bubble, and work and speak with people we may disagree with on certain issues.
Xavier Kraebel
Coos Bay
