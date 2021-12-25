Civil society depends on us holding in common certain fundamental values or beliefs, among which we (hopefully) cherish personal liberty, freedom, personal property, charity, justice and acceptance. These are the guiding principles of Citizens Restoring Liberty (as well as CRL compatriot, radio host Rob Taylor). Accusations to the contrary are misguided and uninformed, despite several documented attempts by us to bridge the gap of understanding through engaged, open dialog. Each offer has been rebuffed or ignored: “I don’t talk to fascists” was one response.
I propose on behalf of Citizens Restoring Liberty that our communities, our county, our state and nation would improve with greater empathy and understanding – and this can only be achieved with effort. Here is the effort I challenge Kamryn Stringfield to put forth: Engage with me publicly, one to one or each with a friend, your call. Come, let us reason together, and through dialog let us edify this community where we all should be able to live as brothers and sisters. Let us discuss questions of economics, philosophy, corruption and communion.
Let us not monologue with missives that overuse the pronoun “I” and persist in the bigotry of our assumptions, but rather grow with the expansion of ideas and forthright debate from a perspective of “we,” as in, “regarding one another as more important than your own selves.”
Anyone wishing to have this dialog can message me through our website at CitizensRestoringLiberty.com.
Rod Taylor
Bandon
