I would like to join a group comprised of people like Sharon Ramirez and Lionel Youst (neither of them known to me) to go as a group to school board meetings, city council, county commissioner meetings etc just to sit quietly and show support in a civil manner to our elected officials as well as to meet up as a group to shop or eat a meal to show support to the local businesses when one of the group, or a business, notifies us of a band of “play soldiers” lurking nearby.

My phone number is listed in the phone book. Is there a group or people wanting to start a group of civil minded people whose only intent is to show support?

Charlotte Koepke

Coos Bay

0
2
0
0
1

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments