I wanted to express gratitude to The World editor for the ongoing exposes of scenic areas (waterfalls, beaches, etc.) to visit on the South Coast. Local newspapers are facing readership challenges and stories like these really expose this region’s character.
After a year of isolation, it is good to be reminded of the natural beauty we are fortunate to live near. Visits to these places can encourage a return to conversations with strangers who enjoy the same experience and possibly help span the divisions that have emerged over the past several years. We can all be reminded of what we have in common.
Terry Moore
North Bend
