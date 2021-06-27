Since the murders Friday morning, the same loud-mouthed locals who think they have intelligence have been calling out the North Bend Police Department.
At the beginning of the year, the NBPD warned that they would not be able to have enough officers on duty. There was an explanation about how there wasn’t enough funding and that response times would be slower because of there not being enough officers on duty. They went on to explain how most of an officer’s time was spent dealing with mental health and drug addiction calls. The police department made it perfectly clear what the residents would be seeing in the future.
Now jump to last Friday. When everything the police department warned would happen ended up happening - a slower response to those 911 calls, not enough officers to protect the residents of North Bend, allowing an evil man to commit murder and make it out of town. Then the know it all armchair quarterbacks get on social media putting all the blame on the NBPD.
Why don’t we talk about what the real problems with the Bay Area that contributed to that murderer getting away? Why don’t we start cleaning up the streets? Why aren’t the police arresting people when they commit crimes or have warrants? If you look at the police logs, repeat offenders and even people with warrants are being sited and released. They are not being arrested.
The homeless who are continuing to commit crimes, do drugs and completely destroying this town need to be held accountable for their actions also. Right now, they are being given a pass from our elected officials and the public seems to enable the homeless and their behaviors. If we require the homeless to be held accountable for their actions, then quite a few of them will leave and go to the cities that will let them do as they please with no consequences.
If people are going to expect police departments to keep them safe, then they also need to allow the police to clean up the streets.
Perry Holman
Coos Bay
