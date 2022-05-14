Less than four years doesn't seem like “...years of careful studies...” as quoted Friday's letters to the editor as justification for choosing Topits Park as the site for the proposed bottomless tax hole aka the replacement of the existing city tax supported library building. Yet is it less than four years ago that we were told the location was going to adjoin the Dodge Dealership.
Please go back and read that letter. You will note that at lease a dozen entities from the Confederated Tribes headquarters to the Boys and Girls club are near by Topits Park. The last time I drove, or walked by any of those locations they were all closer to the Dodge Dealership location than to Topits Park.
Vote 'no” and let readers who want to take their books to the park location do just that without undue disturbance to the multitude of people who like the park and the creatures that call the park home. Those people who check out small kitchen appliances from the library can't really use them in the park anyway.
According to the World Feb. 11, I quote “Benetti said he is confident the bond will pass, but said the city must find a way to have a library regardless.” Seems like we heard that when buying the property next to the Dodge dealership. Please vote “no” and see what the new plan will be..perhaps maybe a downtown location leaving Charleston, Empire and outlying patrons to use North Bend's library if they choose.
Charlotte Koepke
Coos Bay
