I got mad when reading the article about Boomer Wright’s first session in Salem. All the Democrats did this session is pass a bunch of do-nothing, feel-good pet projects. spending the taxpayers’ money without thoughts for saving for a rainy day (which is come).
Passing laws to make is easier for criminals to not pay for their crimes seems to be the emocratic way. Nothing for the plain working man and woman just more goofy laws for the Portland area. I would be ashamed if that's all I did for the people of Oregon.
Bill Conway
Coos Bay
