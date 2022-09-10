Political vandalism happens every election cycle. And some of our neighbors are busy stirring an undercurrent of political mischief. Is pulling an opponent’s campaign signs really a harmless prank? 

Basic high school civics teaches kids that tampering with or removing political signs is inconsistent with our traditions in a constitutional republic. It’s not funny or cute. Everyone should know that mischief against a political opponent’s property is prohibited. Misdemeanor theft and trespassing are substantial crimes affecting one’s future prospects. Others can be implicated because abetting is also a crime. 

