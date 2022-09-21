As we enter a new election season, people may have questions about their ballots and election procedures. The League of Women Voters of Coos County is here to help. In October we will be holding candidate forums, conducting interviews, and posting a wealth of information on our website, mylwv.org/Oregon/coos-county. To kick things off we’re hosting a public meeting with the Coos County Clerk, Dede Murphy, where she’ll explain all the latest election procedures and security measures. Mark your calendar: it will be Saturday, September 24, at 10:30 a.m. in the North Bend City Council chambers.
Ballots will start arriving about October 24 and the deadline for mailing your ballot is Election Day, November 8. So, now’s the time to get prepared. To be able to vote you need to register by October 18. Have questions about your registration or what to expect? The Oregon Secretary of State has a great one-stop website at OregonVotes.gov. You can register there or check that your registration info is correct, learn more about voting procedures, watch a video about what happens to your ballot once it’s received, find a drop box location, and more.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In