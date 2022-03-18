Some of my earliest memories involve hiking out at the South Slough. As a child, I was completely enamored with the wooden bridges, swaying grasses and sparkling water that stretched further than the eye could see.
Estuaries are known for being biodiverse and highly productive ecosystems, providing food and recreation for humans and a home to many species. In Coos County, we’re blessed to have these rich natural and cultural resources available - and if you’ve ever wanted to learn more about our local estuarine ecosystem, there’s an exciting opportunity available.
Every fourth Thursday at 5:30 p.m. from February through July, Rogue Climate, Coast Range Forest Watch, the Coos Bay Surfriders and Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition are hosting a webinar series to dive into all that makes our bay incredible. The next webinar in the series is on Thursday, March 24 at 5:30 p.m. and focuses on Native people in the Coos Bay Estuary. Make sure to register for the series here: bit.ly/cbestuaryseries
Where the River Meets the Sea: Coos Bay Estuary Webinar Series:
● Thursday, March 24: Native People in the Coos Bay Estuary
● Thursday, April 28: Healthy Estuaries: An Essential Climate Solution
● Thursday, May 26: The Superpowers of Eelgrass
● Thursday, June 23: Fishing, Crabbing, Recreation, and More: The Economy of the Coos Bay Estuary
● Thursday, July 28: Protect the Coos Bay Estuary
The Coos Bay estuary is a hub for recreation, conservation, economic development and a key part of the solution to climate change. Being a good steward of our local environment starts with education- and we hope that you and your children will take advantage of this opportunity our local community groups are hosting. See you there.
Makenna Davis
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In