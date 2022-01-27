The Langlois Public Library is holding a raffle for a garden-themed quilt. The purpose of this event is to earn funds to purchase the plants for our demonstration pollinator garden.
Raffle tickets are available at the library for $3/1 ticket or $5/2 tickets. The library is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Saturday from noon-4 p.m.
The garden is the vision of Darcy Grahek, Stillwater Natives Nursery, who has conducted two wildly successful workshops at the library on "How to Install a Mini-Pollinator Garden." The last on February 12, is limited to previous attendees. However, there are handouts and a DVD of the second session available to the public. Moreover, Darcy would like to continue her quest to introduce pollinator gardens to the coastal communities. Therefore, if you would like to attend a future workshop series or have any questions, please contact Darcy 541-260-2182.
Sandy House
Langlois
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In