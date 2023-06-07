An email came to my attention recently and I have some real concerns with some of the statements regarding the Coos Curry Electric CO-OP Board election. The email was basing support of candidates on the labels “hard” Republican and “hard” Democrat. I submit to you that it’s far more complicated than labels.
Are you OK with the current Board’s lack of transparency by allowing only members to attend the public comment? Interactive discussion with board directors about the member’s expressed concern is not allowed. In my opinion, there is a lack of trust in the board because they are not willing to listen to or respond to members’ concerns.
Are you OK with the current Board spending tens of millions of dollars on a project (Beacon Broadband) that does not seem fiscally responsible? CCEC annual audit meshes CCEC with Beacon so it is impossible to know Beacon’s actual costs.
Are you OK with current Board member, Georgia Cockerham, being banned from all Beacon Broadband meetings and all executive sessions of the CCEC meetings even though she was re-elected by 2/3 voting members? The bylaws state that board members are elected to represent US!
Are you OK with a board that is unwilling to listen to opposing viewpoints from members or other board members? A healthy board should not always agree with each other. Being a “rubber stamp” should NOT be an option.
Are you OK with CCEC/Beacon providing internet services to individuals in a remote area outside of the CCEC footprint? A $14M was awarded to cover about one quarter of the projected cost of construction because individuals in these remote areas do not have access to fast internet. CCEC is responsible for the balance of the construction costs. Those living outside of the CCEC footprint will have no financial obligation. CCEC members are obligated for the costs, even though we had no choice in the decision.
This election for the CCEC Board should not be about labels but rather about electing the people that will best represent all the CCEC members.
