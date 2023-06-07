An email came to my attention recently and I have some real concerns with some of the statements regarding the Coos Curry Electric CO-OP Board election. The email was basing support of candidates on the labels “hard” Republican and “hard” Democrat. I submit to you that it’s far more complicated than labels.

Are you OK with the current Board’s lack of transparency by allowing only members to attend the public comment? Interactive discussion with board directors about the member’s expressed concern is not allowed. In my opinion, there is a lack of trust in the board because they are not willing to listen to or respond to members’ concerns.

