Kudos to Jamie Fereday for speaking truth to power in his letter to the editor concerning Sheriff Zanni’s announcement pertaining to mask mandate as reported by The World on September 3. No such kudos for our Sheriff Zanni nor our Commissioner Main. I also recall that our Sheriff Zanni was duped by those claiming busloads of Antifa were heading to Coquille not so long ago.
The COVID-19 vaccines should never have been politicized. I, for one, would like to see less sickness, suffering and death in our county, state and country. Hasn’t the pandemic wrought enough economic pain, health suffering, educational loss and social isolation? Being asked (or mandated) to wear a mask or get a free vaccine is pretty slim in terms of personal sacrifice.
Tim Cummins
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In