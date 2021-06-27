On June 17, I was in Coos Bay and heard about the crime spree that tragically happened. I then noted a young man in the midst running from police, and he stopped and the police confronted him. What I want to do is commend the officers involved. They were in the midst of a serious set of crimes, but they carefully listened to the disturbed young man yelling at them and de-escalated the situation and called for an ambulance.

I think they should all be commended for a job well done in the middle of a heart-breaking and stressful day for everyone, particularly the police. (It looked to me that officers from several branches responded and acted calmly and decisively.) Way to go Blue.

Jim Sinnott

Coquille

