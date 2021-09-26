We want to thank Southern Coos Hospital and Health Center for their excellent care of our father, Harold Avery. Harold is a WW2 vet who has reached the impressive age of 97. Seven weeks ago, Harold contracted COVID-19, became weakened and ended up at the hospital. There he was quarantined and well cared for.
Because of the influx of such cases, the hospital wisely allowed no visitors. Despite this, they patiently answered all our questions when we frequently called to inquire about his condition. In addition, they also accommodated Harold's daughter calling daily from Australia, to talk with him by phone. Finally, our durable dad pulled through. The hospital helped him through the recovery hardships with oxygen and medication, and finally kept him an extra two weeks for rehab therapy. We are so happy to finally have him home. He is progressing each day, slowly regaining what was lost.
Southern Coos Hospital deserved kudos for their excellent work.
Stan and Theresa Avery
Bandon
