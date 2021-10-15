Zonta Club of the Coos Bay Area would like to acknowledge the long-time financial support of the Menasha Legacy Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation. With their help, as well as funds from the Coos Rotary Foundation, our 2021 Little Red School House school supply program brought new school supplies and smiles to the faces of approximately 4,000 students in all six school districts in Coos County.
Big thanks to our community partners.
Debbie Schade, LRSH Chair
Lindi Quinn, Club President
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In