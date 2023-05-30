Kudos to Coos County commissioners for recent meetings that have been generally orderly, well-run, and productive. A big “thank you” to commissioners for working on behalf of their constituents and for encouraging public input.
I am concerned, however, about Commissioners Main and Taylor making remarks and using their elected, taxpayer-supported positions of power to push personal agendas and promote personal biases. During recent meetings, Commissioner Main has made derogatory comments about “wokeness”., “idiot liberals”, “supposed LGBTQ people”, and the homeless “who are all drug addicts”, and he has asked people to contact Oregon Republican legislators who have walked out of the current legislative session (in violation of law and in abandonment of their oath to serve) with “calls, emails, and letters of support”. He refers to Democrats as “the other side”, and he misrepresents facts around positions on various issues of those ”on the other side”.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In