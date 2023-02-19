I have concerns regarding comments made by Coos County Commissioners during recent meetings (most recently on Feb. 7th).

First of all, kudos to Commissioner John Sweet. He is a class act, and he makes every effort to inform and educate during County Commission meetings. He has provided excellent information regarding agenda items and excellent summaries of sources of funding for Coos County. I would be happy to pass along this information to anyone who is interested, but suffice it to say here that our county property tax rate is 2nd lowest in Oregon, and that all but a small percentage of the 130 million annual County budget comes from Federal and State funds (the rest from property taxes and proceeds of timber sales from the County Forest).



