I have concerns regarding comments made by Coos County Commissioners during recent meetings (most recently on Feb. 7th).
First of all, kudos to Commissioner John Sweet. He is a class act, and he makes every effort to inform and educate during County Commission meetings. He has provided excellent information regarding agenda items and excellent summaries of sources of funding for Coos County. I would be happy to pass along this information to anyone who is interested, but suffice it to say here that our county property tax rate is 2nd lowest in Oregon, and that all but a small percentage of the 130 million annual County budget comes from Federal and State funds (the rest from property taxes and proceeds of timber sales from the County Forest).
Unfortunately, Commissioners Rod Taylor and Bob Main have made statements filled with misinformation during the meetings I have attended. Recent examples include Commissioner Taylor reciting vaccine conspiracy theories and wanting to defund public health programs for local disadvantaged youth “because they promote indoctrination into Black Lives Matter”. Mr. Taylor proudly said he knows the locations of unlicensed hatch boxes on the Coquille system and “is glad ODFW doesn’t know about them”. If he knows of unlicensed hatch boxes, as a public servant he should report this violation of Oregon law.
Commissioner Main railed against the Blacklock Point marine protection area (that protects marine life and resources North of Sixes River) at the same time he says he wants more fish in coastal rivers. He went on at some length about how “we don’t have a homeless problem... we just have a bunch of drug addicts”. He entertained comments about “busing homeless people out of Coos County”, and he incorrectly asserted over and over that homelessness is “caused by drug addiction”. Many sources of factual information state that the primary causes of homelessness (in order of frequency) are: 1) insufficient income, 2) lack of affordable housing, 3) foreclosure, 4) domestic violence, 5) mental illness. Families make up roughly 40% of the homeless population. Furthermore, research shows that of the 20-40% of homeless people who are affected by drug or alcohol addiction, many became substance addicted after becoming homeless... as a result of stress, depression and hopelessness. Mr. Main may be confusing a symptom with a “cause”. Mr. Main also went on at some length about how “this country is going to hell because of 'wokeness’”. What does this have to do with running County business in a way that serves all?
Due to the Commissioner’s new rule that “public comments are restricted to agenda items only”, I feel that this Letter to the Editor is a way to get my comments heard with being shut down by Mr. Main. I believe that public servants (whom we are paying well) should have accountability for their words and actions, especially related to being good stewards of County resources (for now and for the future). Giving ill-informed “opinions” that consist of misinformation is a bad thing. Good decisions do not come from faulty assumptions. There must be an effort to educate based on facts. Commissioner Sweet is a good example for all.
