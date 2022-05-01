I am opposed to the building of a library and 911 call center in John Topits Park. My husband John was given city permission to build a park, using all of the property involved. John was determined it would be a place of quiet beauty, where the public could enjoy nature in a serene, undisturbed setting.

John enlisted many volunteers and together they worked eight years and 7,273 hours to reach this goal.

I am against cutting off any part of this park for a large building and the parking area it would require.

Marilyn Topits

Coos Bay

