I am opposed to the building of a library and 911 call center in John Topits Park. My husband John was given city permission to build a park, using all of the property involved. John was determined it would be a place of quiet beauty, where the public could enjoy nature in a serene, undisturbed setting.
John enlisted many volunteers and together they worked eight years and 7,273 hours to reach this goal.
I am against cutting off any part of this park for a large building and the parking area it would require.
Marilyn Topits
Coos Bay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In