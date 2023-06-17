Dear Editor and Coos Curry Electric Cooperative members -

   The decision of whom to vote for in the Coos Curry Electric Director election is quite obvious to me. The Incumbents, Cheryl McMahan and Daryl Robison, each have nearly 40 years experience in the electric utility industry. They are well known and respected by other cooperative directors and managers throughout the northwest. They have excellent records and Coos and Curry counties are fortunate to have their contributions.

