Dear Editor and Coos Curry Electric Cooperative members -
The decision of whom to vote for in the Coos Curry Electric Director election is quite obvious to me. The Incumbents, Cheryl McMahan and Daryl Robison, each have nearly 40 years experience in the electric utility industry. They are well known and respected by other cooperative directors and managers throughout the northwest. They have excellent records and Coos and Curry counties are fortunate to have their contributions.
Robison and McMahan along with the management and their fellow directors are striving to bring southwest Oregon the very best possible services.
One opponent, former Curry Commissioner Sue Gold, simply cannot be trusted with anything as important as our electric system and here is just one of many examples why; During last week’s County budget committee meeting, Treasurer David Barnes was being questioned as to why he has not reconciled to the county’s books since 2022. His answer was that due to the commissioners failed and very expensive experiment into an untested financial program known as OpenGov; Mr. Barnes claims he actually got so far behind, he could not catch up. The county finally pulled the OpenGov plug in 2021.
As a County Commissioner, I initially voted in favor of OpenGov, but just days after, prior to the contracts being finalized and before we paid one dime, I saw the error of the move for our county. At that point and on several occasions, I begged Commissioners Sue Gold and Chris Paasch to vote with me and immediately cancel the project. They refused to abandon the untested software and Curry ultimately wasted months and hundreds of thousands of dollars on a product that never worked. Again, this is just one of many well documented examples as County Commissioner of Gold’s wasteful spending and terribly poor decisions. Fact: she either instigated or pushed hard for eight different lawsuits I vehemently opposed and our county lost them all – staggering costly! Coos Curry Electric Cooperative is too important to entrust to Gold.
I’ll vote to re-elect Cheryl McMahan and Daryl Robison. They have spent decades working hard to build and improve our communities. They are the kind of people we need directing CCEC.
