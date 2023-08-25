I would like to alert folks like me who enjoy walking our dogs along the beautiful beaches and hiking trails this area offers of a possible hazard. A dear friend of mine had to take her dog to the vet twice within a few weeks because her poor dog had consumed discarded marijuana near the vicinity of Crissey Field on the California/Oregon border. According to local vets, it’s rarely fatal but sure makes our pets miserable. With the influx of summer tourists in our area the problem is intensified.
Be especially vigilant around old fire pits and areas where it’s obvious people were congregating. So even though we enjoy seeing our furry friends run free and frolic with other dogs, it might be best to leash them up around these areas. Let’s keep our pets healthy and safe.
