There has been a lot of talk of making the area more bike-friendly. The pro-bike crowd is just a very small, but very loud, minority of (usually insufferable) people. There are basically three types of cyclists that inhabit this area: the enviro-weenies, Lance Armstrong-Wannabe types, and degenerates without cars or driver's licenses. I also suspect some of the pro-bike crowd has images of grandeur that involve downtown Coos Bay looking like picturesque modern Europe. That's not going to happen. Don't be foolish.
Bikes are not even a good method of transportation for the citizens of this community. Why, you ask? There are two things that make for unpleasant bike rides: rain and hills. Coos Bay and North Bend have plenty of both. Bikes simply are not a valid method of transportation around here.
Our main roads will also always be dangerous for cyclists. Most of our businesses are adjacent highways. Highways should be reserved for motor vehicle traffic. The whole point of a highway is to allow automobiles to get from point A to B quickly. They're not designed to support your cycling hobby.
Outside of town, the shoulders along Highway 101 are very narrow. Cyclists riding on windy days often have trouble keeping their bikes within the shoulder. Long convoys of cyclists also put everybody in danger. If a driver meets an obstruction in the road, or a wayward vehicle in the oncoming lane, the driver may have no choice but to wipe out the Tour de France to their right in order to avoid it. Well-designed highways ensure that there is ample room on either side of the road for vehicles to pull of or swerve to avoid hazards. The shoulder of a Highway isn't the place to peddle your Huffy, sorry.
If bikes are going to be on public rights-of-way, they should only be allowed on streets already geared toward slow-moving vehicle and pedestrian traffic. They should absolutely not be allowed anywhere near a highway. That puts both the drivers and the cyclists in danger. The cyclists should find better places to enjoy their hobby.
Jerald Reese
Coos Bay
