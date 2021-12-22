Wow, for the Season of Love, there is quite a bit of hostility around Coos Bay.
The ideal situation for something you may not subscribe to is to simply walk away. If you don’t like a person, a restaurant, a particular venue of music, then you do not have to take part.
Find your own joy in what you create for you. Stay home or go out with likeminded others, enjoy what is common between you. Life is so short, it really is. You’re not going to change the world, so don’t kill yourself in trying to do so.
Shrieking, pointing, embarrassing, who are you? You’re inviting judgement. People love to judge others, even the ones who swear they never do. You will be judged.
Leave people alone, if you don’t like them, ignore them. Walk away, be proud of who you are and that you respect yourself too much, to lower your own behavior.
And if none of that resonates with you, the only one you hurt is yourself. Rage, hate and anger can bring on sudden cardiac death or a stroke.
So, you can walk away or die. Merry Christmas.
Valerie Sill
Coos Bay
