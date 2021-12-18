I was one of the men who recently stood on the corner dressed as Kyle Rittenhouse. We did this because we support everyone’s right to self defense and refuse to let street thugs gain a foothold here. The Bay Area will not become Eugene or Portland under our watch, and frankly, we don’t give a damn what the naysayers think of our actions.
I was planning to excoriate the recent letters to the editor (of The World Newspaper) by Sharon Ramirez and Lionel Youst, but something happened last night that changed my train of thought. Groups like Antifa are not the only threat to our community. An even more present threat are common criminals and drug abusers.
Recently, I’ve been helping a friend watch his property in Empire after several burglaries. A few nights ago, someone tried to steal some stuff but got scared off by my dog. Last night, I heard some movement, ran outside and encountered two people trying to steal stuff again. One of them threatened me and hit my dog in the head with a pair of bolt cutters before running off. As I’m writing this, I hear that Star of Hope was just vandalized and another friend had a burglary at his business as well.
This brings me to my main point. Crime has always been bad in Empire. This has only been exacerbated by police departments being stretched too thin because they are expected to be social workers. The damage to our economy by our government’s COVID-19 response has increased crime, especially property crime, even further. There are many of us who are sick and tired of this trend and plan to fight it. It’s time for citizens to stop sloughing off all the responsibility on the police. The police only have authority because “We the People” gave it to them.
Accordingly, some of us will be starting a neighborhood watch. We will “observe and report” and provide a visual deterrent. If you see us out and about, please stop and say hello. We are not your enemies but your friends and neighbors.
Matthew Wilbanks
Coos Bay
