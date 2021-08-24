Tens of millions of people would be ecstatic if all it took to protect their children, spouse and other loved ones from death, lifelong damage to their health and bodies, was to wear a mask or get a shot.
There are people in our community who are very upset about the requirement to wear a mask because of the discomfort and inconvenience, infringing on their "freedom." They are very upset about being urged and encouraged to get vaccinated because it takes away their "freedom."
The hidden word in freedom is responsibility. The responsibility to protect their children and other loved ones. Their responsibility to the rest of us in our community to protect us and fight against the spread this virulent disease.
Everywhere that mask wearing and distancing was implemented, the spread of the disease was greatly diminished. There were places where it was almost eliminated before there was a vaccine. There has been a remarkable, historic world-wide effort to create these vaccines. They are safe. They are effective.
No matter what bogus information is being spread, over 90% of the people now being infected with COVID have not been vaccinated. This is a real number and the real situation. Our health care system is being overwhelmed by people who have ignored their responsibility to their families and community. Their thoughtless behavior is putting the rest of us at risk if we might need a hospital bed for a life-threatening condition.
This is, in our lifetime, an unprecedented moment. We must think about what the effect of our actions and behavior is on our families and community.
Richard Kuznitsky
North Bend
