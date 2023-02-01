Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

You know folks, the Harry and Megan story is just a rerun. Their whole story first played out before World War II back when Elizabeth’s uncle broke from the royal lineage and moved to France. People crack under the pressure of being a royal and just want a real life instead.

The royal job description requires one to incessantly duck, dissemble, cover-up, omit, propagandize, fake, pose, dress-up, parade about, wave like a hero . . . all to convince the rest of the population that God picked their family to live in a castle and rule forever.



