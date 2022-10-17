It was quite interesting that your newspaper determined that you should print a retraction regarding the legal civil lawsuit that Pam Lewis and I filed against Coos County, Commissioners Cribbins and Sweet and Interim County Clerk Dede Murphy. Never did you call me or Pam to verify our side of the story.

For your information, we have also become plantiffs in the class action suit filed against the Oregon Secretary of State and several other counties, including Coos County.

