It was quite interesting that your newspaper determined that you should print a retraction regarding the legal civil lawsuit that Pam Lewis and I filed against Coos County, Commissioners Cribbins and Sweet and Interim County Clerk Dede Murphy. Never did you call me or Pam to verify our side of the story.
For your information, we have also become plantiffs in the class action suit filed against the Oregon Secretary of State and several other counties, including Coos County.
The ballot counting scanners have been proven to have modems, and they can be manipulated. The voters no longer believe the results because government agencies are not being transparent and recent admissions from Washington County have proven that internal modems exist and are being used. See our website at RichCoosCountyClerk.com for copies of the complaint.
If this newspaper wants to have any credibility, you must feature both sides. You chose to put Dede Murphy's story on the front page when she is being sued by three different groups for election fraud.
Isn't that kinda like putting prisoneer in the warden's office or the pedophile in the principal's office? You make me sad that you are not a newspaper but just a paper.
