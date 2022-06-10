“A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people  to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Although some in the Supreme Court have said that the prefatory clause here is meaningless, and only the operative clause is valid, I, and I believe many Americans, disagree.  

It should be as hard for an American to use an assault rifle as it would to use a machine gun, a bazooka or a land mine. I don’t believe there is anything in the Constitution that guarantees a citizen’s right to murder 10-year-olds with military weapons. If you want to use an assault rifle, join the National Guard.

 

Ken Sherman

Bandon, Oregon

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Do you believe the current gun laws in Oregon are strict enough?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments