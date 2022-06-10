“A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Although some in the Supreme Court have said that the prefatory clause here is meaningless, and only the operative clause is valid, I, and I believe many Americans, disagree.
It should be as hard for an American to use an assault rifle as it would to use a machine gun, a bazooka or a land mine. I don’t believe there is anything in the Constitution that guarantees a citizen’s right to murder 10-year-olds with military weapons. If you want to use an assault rifle, join the National Guard.
Ken Sherman
Bandon, Oregon
