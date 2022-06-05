I would like to thank the cast and crew at Little Theater On The Bay for their Memorial Day show this weekend. Their arrangement of “Battle Hymn of the Republic” brought tears to my eyes. In light of the fact it was a free presentation, I was disappointed that there weren’t larger audiences. I appreciate the hours of preparation that all of you invested in this production.

Thank you again for a job well done.

John Minor

North Bend

