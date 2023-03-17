Last week over 100 loggers,timber owners and students appeared before the state Board of Forestry to blast an increasingly controversial plan for 600,000 acres of state forests that would lead to a decline in logging, revenue for communities and jobs in the state's timber industry.
Their wrath is centered on what's known as a Habitat Conservation Plan currently been drafted by the Department of Forestry to help manage Oregon's state forests for the next SEVEN decades.
Timber groups were told originally that the plan would allow harvest of 225 to 250,000 million board feet of timber annually. They have reduced that figure to between 165 to 182.5 million board feet for 2024 and 2025. Rural Oregonians feel that this plan has been shoved down their throat. Environmental groups noted that the plan is intended to help conserve Oregon wildlife and forest health.
As a former Californian I tell you to not believe what you hear from environmentalists. Fellow Californians began listening to the same concerns expressed by similar groups back in the 70's and little by little, less and less board feet were cut and milled in California, mills began to close, loggers and truck drivers began losing jobs to the point where those good paying jobs in forest communities were lost and some towns dissappeared. Don't believe a word they say. Call,write or email your state representatives and ask you neighbors and fellow Oregonians to do the same.
State Representative Boomer Wright
State Senator David Brock Smith
