Where is the news? A doctor is killed. End of story. A bad wreck near Fred Myers not even in the news. What has happened to public interest? Even TV news is repeat, repeat, nothing new.
Well it's only a few who run this area. Like Ferry Road Park. Nature doesn't matter anymore. If the who's who wants disk golf in what was a beautiful peaceful nature area, that's what will happen. So many have complained, but it won't matter what the citizens want. This area is going downhill.
I can't brag to my family in the east about our natural state here. Sad to say I don't enjoy the area anymore because of this attitude of only a few can decide what happens to our parks. Taxpayers don't matter. We need different people on the council in North Bend.
Karen Wilson
North Bend
