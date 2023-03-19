We are all experiencing the rising costs of fuel, food, commercial goods and taxes, and there is little we can do about these increases. On top of this, the Hauser Fire District is over-taxing the residents of our community without firm plans as to how to spend the surplus money they are banking.
According to the 2021-2022 Financial Review, the Hauser Fire District has a carryover surplus of $300,000. Taxes collected in that same time period totaled $250,000, giving the Hauser Fire District $550,000 to spend for the year. The average cost to run the fire department over the last three years has averaged $175,000.00 per year. This means that the district has a surplus of almost $400,000.00 for the current fiscal year, and zero plans for spending more than the basic amount to preform services for the residents of Hauser. The Hauser Fire District continues to tax Hauser residents the maximum amount they can, $1.98 per $1,000.00 property value or about $200 per $100,000 property value per year that is $600 on a property assisted at $300,000, pocketing your hard-earned money, without any plans to improve the fire protections to your homes.
