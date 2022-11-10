Dede Murphy has deceived the voters of Coos County. She stated in her presentation in the North Bend Council room at the Coos County League of Women Voters forum that she was going to have two couriers for ballot pick-up at the county drop boxes for our Nov. 8, 2022 election. I saw only one man pick up at several drop boxes on Monday Oct. 31, 2022 (I have pictures).
Dede has also been discouraging observers that have been signed up by Dede via email. She is calling off paid staff on days there is no ballot processing but not notifying scheduled observers who have driven to the courthouse to observe during their scheduled shift. I spoke with several people that drove from Hauser and the Fairview area that were turned away Mon. Oct 31, 2022. Dede’s appointed deputized courier is a boyfriend of a clerk’s office employee. Fraternization at the county level is thick and should be reviewed by an ethics committee.
