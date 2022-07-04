Killing is clearly legally acceptable, certainly with our self-described "led by God" Supreme Court. The military and the police are allowed to kill intentionally and accidentally. Anyone can kill people for trespassing on their property or in self-described "self-defense."
For the curious, Exodus 21:22-25 makes plain actual Christian theology. Spoiler alert: it does not align with the pro-life stance this Supreme Court enshrined -- an inconvenient scripture for Bible-studying my pro-life friends.
We commonly recognize a natural right of an individual to wear or not wear a mask, vaccinate or not vaccinate, protect or destroy the individual's own property or bodies.
Choosing the fate of a child living *inside* another's body is clearly a singular decision via our God-given biology, regardless of the outside world. If God really wanted a community decision, we would lay eggs, wouldn't we?
Somehow though, when it comes to abortion, "thou shalt not kill" is trotted out like a trick pony at a cheap circus. And as a compassionate person, I agree, It certainly sounds good for a moment.
It begs the question: how can this Supreme Court recognize land/things are legal property, but a woman's own body is *not* her legal property?
Decades ago, pro-lifers I knew were unable to answer the question: if saving the child is so important, why aren't organizations more involved with options that free a person to have the child even when they feel unprepared? Sadly, in the 30+ years that have passed since those times, those questions still remained unanswered.
My more recent trip to a pregnancy resource center showed me just how far the well-intentioned had entrenched themselves in fear dialog, rather than options dialog. Condemnation was the angle: scare me into compliance. Apparently to many of us, sanctioned, legal *harm* will come to the "right" people. But punishment by child birth doesn't sit right with my Jesus teachings, nor my understanding that my body is my own.
The truth is that if you aren't carrying the child, you are just a lobbyist. When was the last time you allowed a lobbyist to control your fate?
Jenny Jones
North Bend
