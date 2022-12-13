Have Coos County residents been enjoying the FIFA 2022 World Cup of soccer in Doha, Qatar? The American squad represented well by advancing to the round of 16. We all need to enjoy something much greater than ourselves, as local and world citizens did last summer during the 2022 World Athletics Championships that were hosted with distinction in Eugene.
In an entirely worse situation, the staging of the World Cup in Qatar is the result of a large-scale human tragedy. As has been widely publicized for about eight years or so, appallingly inhumane conditions for guest workers building World Cup infrastructure in Qatar directly caused the deaths of at least 4,000 people, according to international human rights officials. These foreign nationals, typically from Africa and south Asia, suffered in terribly squalid living conditions each day after working twelve hours in frequently staggering Middle Eastern heat.
