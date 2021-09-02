Along with the privilege and benefits of living in a free society comes an enormous responsibility to behave in a way that is respectful and considerate of the rights and welfare of those around you. As of this writing Coos County has lost 50 souls to COVID and reached record numbers of infections. Absent from the rationales presented by Commissioner Bob Main and Sheriff Craig Zanni in their political stance against mask and vaccine mandates is any recognition of responsibility toward fellow citizens.
Neither Main nor Zanni is taking a brave stance for anything, much less freedom. Many professions, including medicine and the military, have for decades required masks and vaccines as a condition of employment.
Everyone already has the freedom to ignore best health safety practices and be as careless as they want with their own health. That freedom ends, however, when their choices put the rest of us at risk of being infected by their irresponsible behavior.
Main and Zanni should take their “freedom” ideology, resign and self-isolate.
Mary Geddry
Coquille
