It's Christmas, tree lighting should be done outside.
The mandate to wear masks outside was lifted by Governor Brown a few weeks ago. Christmas trees will be going up in towns and cities throughout the state. This event is an occasion for families to take their children to watch and mark the beginning of a joyous season.
It is for this reason that I am disappointed to read that the tree lighting occasion in North Bend will be done virtually. I see no reason for this now that the mandate has been lifted.
Ivonne Richardson
Reedsport
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In