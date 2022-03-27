The TLT (transient lodging tax) on short term lodging in the Charleston area will have an inverse impact of it's intended consequences. There is already a shortage of short term lodging in the area. Promoting the area to tourists will not produce enhanced economic activity if there is no where to stay.
One of the main appeals to our area is affordability. Adding 9.5% to lodging will deter and steer potential tourists to other locations closer to their home. It will also drive away entrepreneurs seeking short-term rental investments, ultimately reducing the current and future availability of short-term lodging. Finally, if more taxes is the solution (although it almost never is) to promoting tourism in our area, then this tax should be shared with all those that would benefit from the marketing in the area, not just the small business owners and entrepreneurs who provide overnight accommodations.
North Bend, Coos Bay, Port Orford and Gold Beach all have a TLT of 7%. Bandon and Florence at 4%. Implementing a 9.5% tax in Charleston will put the area at a disadvantage to our local competitors. We need to right size this tax to include more economic activity at a lower rate to stay competitive in the tourism industry.
Robert Murray
Coos Bay
